PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. - With broken hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Christopher Willson Carpenter, 52, of Prairie Village.

He died in his sleep on April 19, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

Born Nov. 3, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri, Christopher was raised in Prairie Village, by Kay and Tom Carpenter.

His dynamic spirit won the hearts of everyone who met him, from a young age.

He enjoyed a successful sports career including all-state track at Shawnee Mission East High School, class of 1986.

He studied philosophy, psychology, and business at Mizzou, where he was the president of his pledge class in the Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After graduating from The University of Missouri, Christopher fulfilled his love for life and adventure, living in Seattle, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Austin.

He leaves behind a long list of friends and family all over the world, who loved him dearly and join us in mourning.

Christopher is survived by: his mother, Kay Carpenter Oldham and her husband, Terry Oldham; brothers, Conrad and Will Carpenter; sisters, Sarah Carpenter and Amanda Carpenter Durkin; step-sisters, Jennifer Bertand and Lee Skoglund; nephews: Skylar and Gavin Skoglund, Winston Bertrand, Joe and Johnny Durkin, and Jack Murphy.

He is also survived by: his aunt and uncle, Ray and Joed Conrad; cousins: Melanie, Katherine, Mary, Sean, Jennifer, Susan, David and Jeff; and his great uncle, Ted Colson.

Christopher was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Willson Carpenter, March 7, 2010.

Christopher loved all animals dearly, and raised and laid to rest many beloved pets through the years.

He is survived by Layla, 12, an Australian Shepard/Border Collie mix, who now resides in Lawrence, Kansas, with family.

There will be a Private Service at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, and a Private Graveside Ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, where Christopher will be laid to rest with other family members.

They request in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the charity of your choice, in Christopher's name.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.