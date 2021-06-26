Carmichael, Roberta J. 1947-2021 Hopkins, Mo.

HOPKINS, Mo. -Roberta Jean Carmichael, 73, Hopkins, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
She was born Oct. 23, 1947, in Maryville, Missouri, to John S. and Lora Madge (Sharr) Horn. She graduated from North Nodaway in 1965.
On March 18, 1967, Roberta married James Alvin Carmichael, in Hopkins.
She worked at COOP in Maryville before leaving to become a full-time farm wife and mother. Later, she worked at NEBS/Deluxe in Maryville from 1982 until taking early retirement in 2007, to spend more time on the farm with her husband.
Roberta, known to friends and family as Bert, loved her family and being on the farm.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, infant Kenneth Wayne Horn and James Lowell Horn (Sept. 27, 2013); and her infant great grandson, Kolton Riley Brooke.
She is survived by: her husband; her daughter, Lora Rose (Phil) Larabee, Pickering, Missouri; her sister, Delsa Rose (Eldon) Hildebrandt, Falls Church, Virginia; three grandchildren: Brandi Laine (Ben) Brooke, Bethany, Missouri, Ethan Larabee, Maryville and Nichole (Andy) Chor, Greenwood, Missouri; as well as four great-grandsons: Kayden, Kayl, Taylor and Rhett Brooke, Bethany.
Mrs. Carmichael has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Per her request, there will be no services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.