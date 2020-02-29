STANBERRY, Mo. - Pamela Jon "Pam" Carlson, 66, Stanberry, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born Jan. 6, 1954, in Maryville, Missouri, the daughter of Mayo J. and Gloria E. (Jones) Carlson.

Pam was a graduate of Stanberry High School in 1972, and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in business from Northwest Missouri State University.

She was the business manager and an owner to Jones Boys Farms and Construction. She enjoyed visiting with customers, and neighbors and collecting Hallmark ornaments.

She was an avid reader, and gardener and served as the backseat navigator on many trips.

She was preceded in death by: her grandparents; father; uncles, Bill and Tom Jones; and aunt, Valeria I. Jones.

Pam is survived by: her mother, Gloria Carlson, of the home; aunt, Virginia (Dean) McCrea, King City, Missouri; cousins, Doug McCrea, King City, and Dee Ann McCrea, Columbia, Missouri, and Dylan, Megan, Madison and Cash McCrea; as well as several relatives and cousins in South Dakota.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

Open visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

