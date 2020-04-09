Carlock, Helen J. 1933-2020

Helen Joy Carlock, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away April 8, 2020.

Helen was born on May 20, 1933, in Gentry County, Missouri, the only child of the late Paul and Onahlee (Chittim) Findley.

She graduated from South Harrison High School, in 1952, and Caster's Beauty Academy, as a licensed beautician.

She married Daniel Carlock, on Nov. 22, 1955, in Bethany, Missouri.

He passed away on Feb. 18, 2013.

Survivors: daughters, Pamela Hoyt and Patricia Furst; five grandchildren; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Carlock was cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Private family inurnment: Grandview Cemetery, in Albany, Missouri, at a later date.

