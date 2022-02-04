HAMILTON, Mo. - Doris Ann Caraway, 86, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
Doris is survived by her sons, Jackie Dean Caraway, Larry Neil Caraway, and James Michael (Sandra) Caraway; grandchildren, Brad Caraway and Beth Breitzman; six great grandchildren; brother, Jeff Reed and sister, Grace Russ.
Doris has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri.
The family will hold a celebration of life and an inurnment in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri, at a later date.
