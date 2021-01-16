STOVER, Mo. - Danny "Dan" Lowell Capps, 69, of Stover, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in a Columbia, Missouri, hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1951, in St. Joseph, son of the late Virginia and Olaf Lowell Capps.

He graduated from Benton High School class of 1970 and attended Missouri Western State University. He retired from General Motors after 30.1 years of service. Dan enjoyed working on his 69 AMC AMX car, watching drag racing, and the NHRA and the Kansas City Chiefs, He was a Christian.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Otis Capps; and his sister, Shirley Marshall.

Survivors include, wife, Nancy Capps, of the home; two sons, Jonathon (Deidre) Capps, Kansas City, Missouri, and Jesse (Melissa) Capps, Plattsburg, Missouri; three grandchildren, Keaton, Laila and Kaylee; and a brother, Larry Marshall.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Kerns officiating.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.