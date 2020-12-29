Robert "Bob" Owen Caples, Sr., 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Jan. 30, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Cora and Robert Caples.

He attended Benton High School, and he retired from Union Local 579. He enjoyed coin collecting, watching live music, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Gary Caples; and a sister, Betty Zahner.

Survivors include: wife, Donna Caples, of St. Joseph; sons, Dennis Caples, St. Joseph, and Robert "Bob" (Marla) Caples Jr., Country Club, Missouri; daughter, Christina (TJ) Cochran, Amity, Missouri; five grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; brother, Dennis Caples; and sisters, Mary Lou Ferrier and Brenda Wright.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.