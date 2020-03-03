Jill Kristeen Canterbury 63, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mosaic life care hospital.

She was born June 26, 1956, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Lois and Dave Burnett.

She married Dale Canterbury in 2010; he survives of the home.

She graduated from DeKalb High School. She worked at Weidmaier's Truck Stop, Church's Chicken and was a psychiatric aide for the State.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: husband, Dale A. Canterbury, of the home; son, Dean (Misty) Blackburn; daughters, Laura (Elmer) Smith and Michelle Dunnaway; brother, Sam Burnett; sisters, Billie and Mary; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, with a memorial services following at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to: Jill Canterbury Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

