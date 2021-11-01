Jeffery Lance Canterbury, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday Oct. 27, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born July 2, 1960, in St. Joseph, son of the late Lucy and Lawrence Canterbury.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy Canterbury; sisters, Melody, and Diana Canterbury.
Survivors include wife, Tammy Canterbury; sons, Dustin (Dori) Waggoner, Dustin, Kyle, Ryan, Brandon, son, Heath Canterbury; daughters, Kirstin Canterbury, Jennifer Hughes, and Bobbie Jo Tracey; brothers, Dale (Jill) Canterbury, and Terry Canterbury; sisters, Marie (Tony) Wood, Cherry Donahoo, and April D. Canterbury; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, with a memorial services following at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 Rupp Funeral Home.
He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
