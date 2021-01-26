Denice Ann Cannon, 57, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born Sept. 27, 1963, to Cecil and Patricia (McKinney) Cannon.

Denice loved music and dancing. She was a kid at heart and her grandkids brought it out in her.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. Denice fought a hard battle until the end and will be greatly missed by all.

Denice was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Omari; and two brothers.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Hatfield, Sr.; children, Tosha Cox (Matthew), Jera Silkwood (Mike), Crystal Michel (Matthew), Amanda Reynolds; stepchildren, Gary Hatfield, Jr., Shawn Hatfield; grandchildren, Gary III, Haley, Madison, Chase, Kirsten, Lucas, Miles, Kayanna, Faith, Hope; six great-grandchildren; seven brother; two sisters; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the funeral home do help defray funeral expenses.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.