Cecil Cannon, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

He was born March 16, 1961, in St. Joseph to Cecil Cannon and Patricia McKinney.

Cecil enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting and walking.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Denise Cannon; brothers, Danny and Deano Cannon.

Survivors include brothers, Alan McKinney-Cannon, Derald, Dennis, Doug, Derek and Dewayn Cannon; sisters, Donna Farthing and Deann Cannon; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends` 1 to 3 p.m.. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations and Funerals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help with funeral expenses.

Obituary, online donations and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.