Billie Sue Cannon, 48, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born Aug. 8, 1973, in St. Joseph, and was a homemaker.
Billie was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Gill, and son, Michael Anthony Bozarth.
Survivors include: father, Bill (Teresa) Saunders; son, Justin (Ashley) Bozarth; daughter, Dewey (Ronnie) Stevens; brothers, Jack Bozarth and Wes Saunders; sisters, Jeannette (Randy) Ellis, Brandy (Michael) Schooler, Toni Bonea, Tina Saunders, Tiffany Saunders, and Deanna Saunders; and stepfather, Bill Gill.
She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Billie Sue Cannon memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
