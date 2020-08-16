Canfield, Ronald P. 1947-2020

Ronald Canfield, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was born January 27, 1947, in St. Joseph, the son of Thomas Canfield and Dorothy Peavy.

He retired from Johnson Controls. He loved music and cars.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Sollars; and wife, Joyce Canfield.

Survivors include: son, Thomas Canfield; daughter, Cheri Nichols (Chris); and grandchild, Christian Nichols.

Ronald's body has been cremated and a private burial will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.