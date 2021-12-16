RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Missy Canfield, 59, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Dec.14, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 15, 1962, in Atchison, Kansas, daughter of Bonnie and David McDevitt. She graduated from DeKalb High School, class of 1980. Missy married Keith Canfield on March 15, 1988. Missy had previously owned Canfield's Corner in White City, Kansas. She loved music and singing and also enjoyed cooking and reminiscing on her good times and was always witty with a good story.
Missy was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include, husband, Keith Canfield of the home; children, Shannon (Johnny) Grossi of Maryville, Washington, Brandon Canfield of Lake Tahoe, California, Sara Sumner of Baldwin City, Kansas, Sadie Canfield of Lawrence, Kansas, and her dog kid, Henry the 9th; brother, Nicky Dee (Patti) McDevitt of Rushville; sisters, Kimberly McDevitt of Weston, Missouri, Kirbi (Tucker) Ford of Weston, Kerri (Tony) Fuemmeler of Rushville, and Kristina (Darren) Woods of Rushville; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Missy Canfield Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
