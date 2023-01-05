Candler, Robert P. 1942-2023 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Robert P. Candler, 80, of Stewartsville, Missouri, went home to be with the Lord, at his home on Jan. 1, 2023, with his beloved wife of 63 years by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at noon.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Robert was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Lloyd and Fayrene (Royster) Candler on Oct. 27, 1942.
He went to High School in Parkville, Missouri, graduating in 1960. In his career, Robert worked for Ford but retired after many years with Canteen Vending.
He was known as "The hardest working man in the world." Robert truly was a self-made man, a perfect example of what a good man, a family man and a hard worker looked like.
His loves included, coon hunting and fishing, but above all else, he adored his wife and family. Robert was a Christian.
He is survived by his wife, Linnie (Knox) Candler, of the home; grandchildren, Nichole (Jody) Custer, Nicholas (Jada) Candler, Chelsea (Alex) Carillo; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Kadence, Paxton, Madlynn, Brynlee, Laydon, Meah, Elliote, Bella; and many other friends and family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; brother; son, Bryan Candler, and son, Adam Candler.
Memorials: Donor's Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469.
