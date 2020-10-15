Luella Mae Campbell, 89, of St. Joseph, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2020.

Luella was born Oct. 22, 1930, to Dannie Marvin Herd and Oval Lee (McCall) Herd. She was a lifelong member of the West Valley Church of God. She never failed to tell others about Jesus. After graduating from Benton High School, she worked at Kresge 5 and 10 making $25 a week.

Luella was happily married to Dincel O. Campbell (DOC) for 66 years. She always said she met her million dollar baby at the 5 and 10 cent store. He walked in wearing his military uniform, and they married two weeks later on September 9, 1951. She loved being a homemaker, raising her children, babysitting others, and being an Avon lady. Doc preceded her in death Oct. 5, 2017.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by both her parents and lifetime friend, Beverly Chastain.

Luella is survived by: her two sons, Darrell, Dennis (Susan); daughters, Jeanna Engle (Paul), Janna Ulrich (Mike); nine grandchildren, Steve Campbell (Ronda), Lindsey Barnett (Edward), Nathan Blair (Kristen), Sean Cowman (Erica), Jennifer Peery (Bret), Joshua Elliott, Dakota Engle (Tina), Ashtin Ulrich, Colton Ulrich; great-grandchildren, Dalton and Kady Campbell, Braxton and Brooklyn Barnett, Emily, Leah, and Adalynn Blair, Madison Cowman, Brooke McCloud and Raegan Cowman, Karli and Brycen Peery, Gunner, Maci, and Cecilee Dahms, Acen and Gabriel Ulrich, her sister Tama Auten (Les), and several nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 9 a.m. Saturday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.