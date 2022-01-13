Jimmie Jay Campbell, Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Joseph.
He was born Nov. 20, 1956, in Peace Valley, Missouri, son of the late Clara Pearl and Henry Campbell Sr.
He worked at Shady Lawn Health Care as a CNA caregiver.
Jimmie was preceded in death by: his wife, Donna Jean Campbell; his parents; and brothers, Melvin and Garry.
He is survived by: 10 children: Jamie (Shannon) Jarrett, Robert Nichols (Krystal Cogdill), Ryan (John) Salisbury, Megan Campbell, Jimmie (Betty) Campbell Jr., Misty Campbell, Gary Campbell, Chris (Jessica) Reynolds, Rebbecca Stallsworth and Jessie Campbell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Betta, Gloria, Sharron and Pamella; brothers, Henry, Edward and Bill.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.