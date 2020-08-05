Campbell, Janis 1951-2020

Janis Wolford Campbell was born April 18, 1951, to Earl and Dorothy Meadows Wolford in St. Joseph, and went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2020.

Survivors include: James Lynn, her husband of 50 years; son, Jeremy and his wife Hope, Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Valerie, and her husband Tim, Port Kent, New York; six grandchildren, Faith, Grace and Jacob Campbell and Erin, David and Lily Butler; sister, Marge Tipton, Springfield, Virginia; and brother-in-law Robert Murphy, St. Joseph.

She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Bill Wolford and sister, Dixie Murphy.

Per her wishes no funeral is planned. There will be a private family inurnment at King City Cemetery, King City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

