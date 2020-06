Everett D. Campbell

LOWRY CITY, Mo. -Everett D. Campbell, age 87, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Truman Lake Manor, Lowry City.

A Celebration of Everett's Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at First Assembly of God, Clinton, Missouri.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials to First Assembly of God Church, Missions Emphasis. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.