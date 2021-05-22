Campbell, Billy L. 1932-2021 Louisburg, Mo.

LOUISBURG, Mo. - Billy Lee Campbell was born to Roy and Macel Campbell on Aug. 24, 1932, in Stanberry, Missouri, and departed this life on May 19, 2021, at his home near Louisburg, Missouri. At the time of his passing he was 88 years, eight months, and 24 days of age.

Billy graduated from Stanberry High School. He worked for Allisson Concrete in Stanberry and later worked for the Railroad. He joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was united in marriage to Geraldine Cogdill in January of 1952, and to this union two children were born, Vicky and Richard.

Billy retired from St. Joseph Light and Power after 39 years as a District Tree Supervisor. He was an avid arborist, hunter, and fisherman. He was a member of the bowling league in St. Joseph, Kiwanis Club, Masonic Lodge and Shriners Lodge, Lamplighters, and was a former member of the First Christian Church in Maryville where he was a Deacon and High School Youth Sponsor and on the Building Committee. Billy and Geraldine were married young but had 44 years together. They worked hard and always had an open door for family and friends. They enjoyed traveling and playing cards and dominos.

After Geraldine's passing, Billy met Dorothy in Louisburg and they were married on May 24, 2008. Billy and Dorothy enjoyed 13 years together and shared many adventures including traveling. They also traveled to Las Vegas to enjoy time with Bill's cousin, Curt Thomas, Hot Springs for the Horse Races with family and dear friends Tim and Carol, and bluegrass festivals with their beloved friends Clarence Earl and Donna. Billy found so much joy in family dinners and fish fry's and rides with the great-grandchildren on the Kubota. He took pride in his few head of beef cows and enjoyed watching them every day. He loved making whirligigs our of soda cans and picking the goodies out of black walnuts. Billy was an active member of the Olive Point Baptist Church, where he could be found nearly every Sunday and Wednesday. He was very loved and will be sadly missed by many.

Billy was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; his parents; and grandson-in-law, Troy Walker; brothers-in-law's and sister-in-law, Frank Cogdill, Anita Bridges and husband Charles, Jim Grace, Donnie Stockton, and Dale Stockton.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home; his son, Richard and wife Rhonda Campbell of Warrensburg, Missouri; his daughter, Vicky and husband Mick Dougan of Maryville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Erin Walker, Ryan and wife Amanda Campbell, Coby and wife Melissa Dougan, and Robbie Campbell; nine great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Eli Walker, Adalyn Campbell, Noah, Lilly, Daisy and Rosie Campbell, Finnley and Ronan Dougan; two step-sons, Gary and wife Becky Lockhart of Springfield, Missouri, and David and wife Cindi Lockhart of Louisburg; five step-grandchildren, Brian and wife Sarah Lockhart, Justin and Whitney Lockhart, Joshua and wife Molly Duncan, and Jake Lockhart; and five step-great-grandchildren, Emily, Madison, Max, Lindley, and Branch; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Stoll and husband Jerry, Margaret Grace, Mary Stockton and husband Buddy, Richard Stockton, Galen Stockton and wife Marg, Cindy Stockton and Norma Henry.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital and Lebanon Hospice "Janice Wish".

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo, Missouri with Pastor Terry Gentry Jr. officiating under the direction of the Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo, Missouri. A Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville, Missouri, with a viewing at the Bram Funeral Home from 1 p.m. before the graveside under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1 p0.m. up to the time of the service at the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Buffalo, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.