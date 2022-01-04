Joseph M. Callen, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 30, 2021, following a long illness.
Joe was an avid lover of CB Radio.
He was preceded in death by parents, Gleavie C. and Mary R. Callen and sister, Lynette C. Ragar.
He is survived by: daughter, Judith M. Callen; sister, Kathy I. Lawrence; brother, Gleavie Callen, Jr.; and former wife, Teresa Wilson, all of St. Joseph.
Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation: one hour prior to the service, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
