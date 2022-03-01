FAUCETT, Mo. - Harold C. Callaway II, 64, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 23, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Harold and Donna (Mears) Callaway.
Harold married Deborah Rees-Callaway on Nov. 14, 2008. They shared almost 20 years together. She survives of the home.
Harold did contract work as a nuclear mechanical planner. Harold enjoyed oil painting of early American culture, fly-fishing, hunting, trapping and spending time with family.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna June Callaway (Mears); and aunt, Nancy Jobes (Mears); grandparents, Dick and Thelma Mears.
Harold is survived by his father, Harold Cecil Callaway I (Sharon); wife, Deborah; children, Harold Callaway III (Mallory), Skye Milleson (Marc), Jennifer Christensen (Bryan), Aaron Christensen; grandchildren, Robert, Harold IV, Charlotte, William; sister, Debbie (Jeff M.D.) Sellers; brother, David Callaway; nephew, Wyatt; nieces, Sarah, Ava; aunt, Eleanor (Thomas) Kalin, Uncle Pete (Arla) Mears; extended family and friends.
Family will gather at a later date to host a celebration of his life.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
