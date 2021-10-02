David Callaway, 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, after a fierce battle with health issues at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 7, 1964, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Shannon Wheeler on Feb. 3, 2018, and she survives of the home.
He worked at J&L Drywall and St. Joseph Beverage as a driver. He was an avid softball player, playing on the Miller Lite Team, he also was a referee, and coach and was inducted in the St. Joseph Softball Hall of Fame, he also coached the Midwest Express Girls fast pitch team, he enjoyed wrestling and refereeing CSW wrestling. David was also Tristan's biggest fan and loved traveling with her all over the United States watching her compete in dance competitions!
He was preceded in death by his parents mother, JoAnn Culver, and Arthur Culver; son, Davey Callaway; and sister, Jean Marie Middleton.
Survivors include, wife, Shannon Callaway of the home; daughter, Tristan Callaway (finance Brandon Stevens); son, Joey (Nicole) Callaway; eight grandchildren, Aidan, Katie, Lia, Ali, Jax, Nolan Callaway, Braiden Stevens, and Luca Fry; sister, Brenda Williams, St. Joseph, Abbie (Rick) Elkins, Gladstone, Missouri, Edna Nichols, and Gale Henderson; brothers, Lawrence Callaway, and Billy (Summer) Callaway, Delbert Wolf, and Jerry Culver; and his brother-in law, Ted Middleton.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
