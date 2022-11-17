Chuck David Callaway, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born March 25, 1966, in Grand Prairie, Texas, son of Charlotte and Carl Callaway. He graduated from Lafayette High School and married Malisa Alldredge on March 25, 1989. He was working at AGP as a Project Manager.
Chuck enjoyed camping, going to big lake, his dog, Gracie, motorcycles, hot rods, but most especially spending time with his grandkids. He also loved to play jokes on his friends and family.
Chuck was preceded in death by mother, Charlotte Ann Callaway.
Survivors include, wife, Malisa Callaway of the home; father, Carl Callaway, St. Joseph; daughters, Cassie (Matthew) Triggs and Ciarah Callaway. both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Layla and Colt Triggs; siblings, Theresa (Scott) Roderick, Donald (Kimberly) Callaway, Laura Callaway, and Paul (Lyndsay) Callaway; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, David Mejia Officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolence, live stream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
