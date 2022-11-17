Chuck David Callaway, 56, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born March 25, 1966, in Grand Prairie, Texas, son of Charlotte and Carl Callaway. He graduated from Lafayette High School and married Malisa Alldredge on March 25, 1989. He was working at AGP as a Project Manager.

Chuck enjoyed camping, going to big lake, his dog, Gracie, motorcycles, hot rods, but most especially spending time with his grandkids. He also loved to play jokes on his friends and family.

