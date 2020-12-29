Calkins, Raymond R.

Raymond R. Calkins

OZARK, Mo. - Raymond R. Calkins, 88, of Ozark, formally of Kansas City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Raymond served in the United States Army in Korea and then began his career as a banker. He then went to law school and was an attorney, in the Kansas City area.

Raymond is survived by: his wife, Mata Calkins; son, Richard Calkins; grandchildren, Richard Calkins (Linsey), Lauren Sanders (Stephen); great-grandchildren: Colton, Donald, Thomas; nieces, Barbara Brooks, Brenda Richardson; cousin, Jerry Reeves.

Private services will be held at a later date, under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.