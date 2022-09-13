Kelly Bruce Calhoun was born Jan. 21, 1957, to Adolph and Levita Rosemary Calhoun, in St Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School in 1975 and pursued a career at Peachtree Doors. Once they closed, he went to work for Fermenta, and after they were closed, he worked for Altec for 27 years retiring this past January.

He married lvana Anderson on Oct 11, 1987, and we enjoyed 35 amazing years together. He thoroughly enjoyed being with family, his children, grandchildren and great-grands. He adored playing games, such as who would catch the first fish, winner would receive a quarter. He would ask the grandchildren to spell words, do simple math with them and each correct answer would earn the child a quarter. He always had lots of quarters for them. He was the most genuine, kind, caring man.

To plant a tree in memory of Kelly Calhoun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.