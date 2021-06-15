SAVANNAH, Mo. - James "Jimbo" William Calhoun 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri. He was born Aug. 16, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Levita "Rose" and Adolph Calhoun. He graduated from Benton High School, and then served in the United States Army, and he is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at Carnation/Silgan Containers over 30 years as a Fork Lift Operator.

James was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ricky Lee Calhoun.

Survivors include: daughter, Cindy (Jimmy) Ownby, Savannah; and a son, Jimmy (Kacie Spencer) Calhoun, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Samantha and Tyler Ownby, Justin and Jameson, Katelyn Calhoun; and a brother, Kelly (Ivana) Calhoun, St. Joseph.

Graveside funeral services and military honors will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.