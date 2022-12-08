Cairo, Lenora E. 1954-2022 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Lenora Ellen Cairo, 68, of Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Atchison Medicalodge.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home. The body will be cremated following the service and internment of the cremated remains will be at a later date in the Doniphan Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of - Cairo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.