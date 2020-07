OREGON, Mo. - Shirley Jean Cain, 87, passed away on August 14, 2019. Born in Oregon, Missouri, on Nov. 22, 1931, she was the daughter of Hugh and Mildred (King) Pennel.

Graveside service: Sat, 10 a.m., Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.

Memorials: Community Christian Church in Richardson, Texas, or the Alzheimer's Association. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.

A full obituary can be found at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.