Russel Douglas Cain, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born April 20, 1925, in Albany, Missouri, son of the late Lenor and Elmer Cain. He served in the United States Army and is a veteran of the World War II. Russel was the owner operator of the Cains Garage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and he was of the Methodist faith.
Russel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice Ann Cain; and sister, Dorothy May Haynes.
Survivors include, son, Franklin Cain, St. Joseph; daughter, Shirley (Virgil) Holland, St. Joseph; brother, Gary (Ida) Cain of Boliver, Missouri; grandson, Virgil P. (Debbie) Holland; great-grandchildren: Sheri (Dave) Bush, Virgil F. Holland, Teresa Webb; great-great-grandchildren, Hayley, Gauge, and Malaigha; brother-in-law, Marvin Haynes.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating, The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
