Fred Cain
ALBANY, Mo. - Fred Cain, 71, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Jan. 8, 2022.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, the Assembly of God Church, Bethany, Missouri. Burial McFall Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the chapel.
Memorial Contributions: Bethany Assembly of God Church in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
