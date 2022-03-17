Cage-Williams, Rita G. 1956-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Rita Gail Cage-Williams, 66, was born Jan. 15, 1956, in St. Joseph. She departed from this life peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family, on March 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a special and longer version of Rita Gail's obituary and Life Legacy on Meierhoffer's Facebook/Obituary page.
All cards, flowers and condolences can be sent to: Rita Gail's home or Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory.
There will be no Memorial or Home-going Service, per the final request of Rita Gail.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Hospice, in St. Joseph, for their wonderful service.
Private Inurnement by the family.
Final Arrangements entrusted to: Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506. www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
