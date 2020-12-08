GRANT CITY, Mo. - Beverly Cadle, 90, of Grant City, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Beverly was born June 7, 1930, to BJ and Hazel (Killingsworth) Ray. She was united in marriage to Billy Cadle on Nov. 18, 1951.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; brothers, BJ Ray Jr., William Ray, Franklin Ray and James Ray; and sisters, Virginia Cole, Doris Maxwell, and Helen Kump.

Her survivors include three children, Mark (Suzanne) Cadle, Cynthia (Dudley) Kaiser and Pat (Amanda) Cadle; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Claudia Scott, Mary Ray, Zelpha Ray and Sarah Ray; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at the Grant City Christian Church at 1 p.m. on Friday Dec. 11, 2020, with interment following at the Grant City Cemetery.

No formal visitation will be held but open visitation is available during normal business hours at the Prugh-Dunfee funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.