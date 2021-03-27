Bywater, Lana Kaye 1960-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Lana Kaye Bywaters, 60, of St. Joseph, passed from this life at Mosaic Life Care, March 24, 2021.

Lana was born June 19, 1960, to William G. Bywaters and Dixie L. (Barnett) Bywaters.

Lana was raised on the family farm at Camden Point, Missouri, and graduated from North Platte High School, Dearborn, Missouri, in 1978.

She was a member of the Camden Point Christian Church.

Lana's favorite hobbies were baking and watching cooking shows as well as raising and showing horses with her family.

Lana worked for Sony Corporation in Kansas City, Missouri, until retiring due to ill health.

Welcoming her in heaven are her parents; sisters, Teresa A. Bywaters and Linda F. Bywaters-Gage; and brother-in-law, Jerry Martin.

Lana is survived by: sister, Mary S. Martin, St. Joseph; brother, Bill (Linda) Bywaters, St. Joseph; nieces, Karla (Jared) Leclair, Tioga, Texas, and Krystal Miller, St. Joseph; nephews, Kyle Martin and Cole Bywaters, both of St. Joseph; step-nieces, Melinda Ward and Deanna Long, both of Kansas City.

Private Farewell Service and Public Livestream 2 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Private Inurnment: Camden Point Cemetery. There is no scheduled visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation or Camden Point Cemetery.