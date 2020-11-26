John R. Byous, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

He was born April 7, 1942, in Cosby, Missouri, to Alby and Dorothy (Miller) Byous.

John married Sandra Brock July 20, 1963. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2017.

He was a member of Bethel Church, Cosby, and Helena Lions Club.

John graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. He drove a milk truck from 1957 to 1996. John then went to work at AGP driving a tanker truck retiring in 2007.

He enjoyed playing and coaching fast pitch softball and spending time with his family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lois Barnes, Wilma Hayward; brothers, Lloyd and Glen Byous.

Survivors include daughter, Tracie Garrett (Pat); son, Troy Byous (Patty); grandchildren, Johnna Wallingford (Cody), Brock Garrett, Alec and Drew Byous; great-grandsons, Garrett and Clay Wallingford.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.