Byergo, Mary L. 1926-2020

NIXA, Mo. - Mary Louise (Mayes) Byergo, 94, was born Aug. 9, 1926, in Maryville, Missouri, to Roy and Mary (From) Mayes, Sr. She died peacefully, with family with her, on Oct. 29, 2020. Her final rest is in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Mary married Forrest Emmet Byergo on May 14, 1946. Having grown up in Maryville, she moved to the Byergo family farm, east of Barnard in 1952.

From that point forward, her life was dedicated to the care and support of her husband and their eight children. Mary's most proud achievements were the successes of her husband and her children. Her life was devoted to them. To the final days of her life, her breaths were spent on encouraging and caring for others and reminding them that they are loved.

Mary graduated from Maryville High School in 1944. After graduation she worked in the Administration Office at Northwest Missouri State University. It was there that she met Forrest who was a returning Navy Veteran of WWII. They soon married and spent the next 68 years raising children and cattle.

Their faithfulness and endurance through each joy and trial is a precious legacy to their children.

Their children are Dr. Stephen (Sheri), Tipton, Missouri, Mara (Norman) Sanford, Humble, Texas, Andrew (Marcia), Savannah, Missouri, Jenny Jensen, Springfield, Missouri, Dr. Rex (Ellen), Nevada, Missouri, Trudy (Andy) Hurlburt, Nixa, Missouri, Sue (Glen) Gorton, Tallahassee, Florida, and Joseph (Susan), Dearborn, Missouri. They have 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her brother-in-law, Keith Byergo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mary Mayes, Sr.; sisters, Mildred Partridge and Helen Meyer; and brothers, Roy and Carl Mayes.

Price Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at the Masonic Cemetery in Barnard, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that all attendees please wear a face mask.

Memorials may be made to the Barnard Masonic Cemetery, PO Box 6, Barnard, MO, 64423.

Condolences may be sent to PO Box 1206, Ozark, MO, 65721.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.