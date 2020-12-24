Byer, Alberta M. 1933-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Alberta Mae Byer, 87, of Hiawatha, died on Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehab Center in Hiawatha.

She was born July 25, 1933, in Hiawatha, the daughter of Ewald Otto and Edith F. (Martinson) Lange.

Alberta attended Hiawatha High School and graduated in 1951.

She married Donald C. Byer on Aug. 30, 1953, in Hamlin, Kansas. They had one son, Roger.

Alberta worked as an advertising manager of the Hiawatha Daily World, The Everest World and the Stockyard Journal from 1951-1965.

She managed the Dew Drop Inn for 10 years before purchasing it in 1975 and has managed it for 53 years.

She loved to play pool, do garden work, watch TV and loved to cook.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Alberta was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church which is now called the Zion Lutheran Church, here in Hiawatha.

Alberta was preceded in death by: her husband, in 1961; her parents, E.O. and Edith Lange; a brother, Richard; and a niece, Tonya Humble; many aunts, uncles and many friends.

She is survived by: her son, Roger and his wife, Karen of Papillion, Nebraska; a brother, Jimmy Lange and wife, Julia of Topeka, Kansas; a niece, Terri; and a nephew, Tim.

Services will be at 1:30 Saturday, Dec. 26, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, with Reverend Michael Dunaway officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Brown County and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Please remember families during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.