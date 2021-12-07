Buzzard, Cathy L. 1981-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Cathy Louise Buzzard, 40, formerly of Union Star, Missouri, passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, in Cameron, Missouri.
Cathy was born the daughter of Everett Ensley Buzzard and Cora Rose (Doherty) on Nov. 17, 1981, in St. Joseph. She lived most of her life in Union Star where she attended Union Star R2 School and graduated in 2000.
Cathy was a homemaker and previously worked as a CNA in the healthcare industry, as she always enjoyed caring for other people. She always found the brightest light even in the darkest circumstances. Her son, P.J. said, "She had the amazing ability to help others clear their hearts and minds even when they were going through the hardest times." She loved her children immensely.
She is preceded in death by her father, Everett Buzzard.
Survivors include her mother, Rosie Buzzard; children, P.J. Hielen and Kirsten Hielen; brother, John (Cassandra) Buzzard; sisters, Posie Coats, Andrea (Dusty) Wells, Paige (Dave) Rhodes; significant other, Jim Stevenson; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Woods Cemetery in rural Fairport, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions: Love Offerings to the Family https://gofund.me/a6e1da89
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.