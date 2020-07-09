Buyas, Gary A. 1949-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Gary Antone "Tony" Buyas, 71, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Tony was born on April 29, 1949 in Portland, Oregon, to Antone and Juanita (Beck) Buyas. He attended High School in Maryville and served in the United States Air Force. Tony was a self-employed truck driver and had also driven for Eric Zimmerman. He enjoyed camping and outdoor activities.

He was preceded by his parents; two sons, Shad Nicks and Scott Buyas; his grandmother who raised him, Mollie Turner; and his mother-in-law, Neva Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Mimi, of the home; two sons, Shane (Shannon) Nicks, Omaha, Nebraska and Shay Buyas, Mound City, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Triston, Peyton, Brandon, Ryan, Allison Nicks, Mackenzie Buyas and Miranda and Connor Muhs.

Mr. Buyas has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, July 13 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.