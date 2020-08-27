Janice Lee Butts, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 21, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of Marjorie and Lester Venable.

She graduated from Central High School. She married Galen Butts on Nov. 18, 1967.

She retired from Heartland Hospital as a surgical technician. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting, reading and was a stamper. Janice was a wonderful loving grandmother and was very faithful and dedicated to the Lord. She was a member of The Lighthouse Church.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Galen, in 2015 and granddaughter, Tiffany Schock.

Survivors include, daughters, Jody (Stan Larkin) Schock of St. Joseph, Jannette Gramer of St. Joseph, and Gayla (Jody Hughes) Wells of St. Joseph; brother, Bill L. Venable of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Ashley Albert, Matthew Crossfield, Marjorie Crossfield, Nicholas Klepees, Alexandria Palmer and Addison Hughes; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Butts has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Long, officiating.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.