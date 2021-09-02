MARYVILLE, Mo. - David Wayne Butts, 55, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of Barbara and Lowell Butts.
He graduated from Benton High School, and he worked at various jobs, most recently at McDonalds in Maryville.
David was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Wayne Butts, and companion, Sandy Lawson.
Survivors include: mother, Barbara Butts, St. Joseph; sisters, Brenda (Mike) Worley, Fairberry, Nebraska, Donna (Jim) Staggs, Agency, Missouri, Diana Butts, Lynch, Nebraska, and Vickie (Bob) Herring, St. Joseph.
He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
