Barbara Ann Butts, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in a Saint Joseph health care center. She was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Halls, Missouri, daughter of the late Clara and Harold Ferguson. She graduated from Easton high school class of 1958. She retired from Mead Products after 35 1/2 years of service as a wrapper. She enjoyed shopping, going to church, spending time with her family. She was a Christian.
Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Lowell Wayne Butts; her parents; a son, David Wayne Butts; brothers, Mike, George, and Harold Ferguson; and a sister, Marion Maxwell.
Survivors include, daughters, Brenda (Mike) Worley, Donna (Jim) Staggs, Diane Butts, and Vickie (Robert) Herring; grandchildren, David Gibson, Brandon Butts, Melissa Martin, Genny Staggs, Tabitha Deshon, Lacey Tapia, James Staggs, Barbie Turner, and Lowell Chaney; as well as several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Patricia (Raymond) Tatro, and Margarette Burns.
Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's foundation.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
