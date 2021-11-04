SAVANNAH, Mo. - Teddy Robert Butterfield, 73, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.
On Sept. 21, 1948, he was born, in St. Joseph, to George and Audrey (Gaylor) Butterfield.
He married Linda Williams on April 2, 1971.
Teddy was a member of the Local 518 Cement Masons for over 50 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tabatha Kay King; siblings, Marion, Gary, Ronnie, Danny, Cakelow and George Butterfield, Margaret Courson, and Virginia Hoffman.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years; son, Teddy Robert Butterfield II; grandchildren, Teddy Robert Butterfield III, Charles Mollus, Samantha Bowlin (Donnie), Bailey King, Dalton, Tristyn and Michael Butterfield; great-grandchildren, Rhys, Boomer, Brenley, Tez'lyn, and two more on the way; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
