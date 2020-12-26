ALBANY, Mo. - Ruby Butterfield, 64, of Albany, passed away Dec. 22, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

Ruby was born January 20, 1956 in Darlington, Missouri, the daughter of Watson and Rosalie (Batson) Butterfield.

Ruby graduated from Albany High School in 1974.

She enjoyed providing care to others as a cashier at Dollar General and a nursing assistant at Crestview in Bethany, Missouri.

Survivors: daughter, Amanda Carlson, Gladstone, Missouri; son, Matthew (Sheryl) Brown, Milford, Kansas; two granddaughters, Amia and Arlyn Carlson, Gladstone; grandson, Jacob Noble, Kansas City, Missouri; brothers, Alfred (Lib) Butterfield, Albany, Michael (Robin) Butterfield, Darlington; Sister, Pamela Tracy, Bethany; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Cory Bennett (2019); sisters, Genette Hurkman (2011), Patricia Cooper (2018).

Ruby was known most for her caring heart, spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

She enjoyed writing, gardening and camping, loved life and Jesus too.

Ruby loved listening to Cory's music and watching him play guitar.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Masks are required.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.