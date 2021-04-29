Butt, Randy 1947-2021 Warrensburg, Mo.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. -Randy Butt, 73, of Warrensburg, formerly of Holden, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at his home.

Randy was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Berkley, California, son of Robert and Dorothy (Baublit) Butt.

He enlisted into the Naval Reserve at 17, after graduating from Debalk High School.

Randy was united in marriage to Mary Gassen on May 25, 1968, in St. Joseph, joining active duty in 1968, the couple was stationed in Vietnam and Kodiak, Alaska over the course of two years. He enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1972, being stationed in Grandview, Missouri.

Following his military career, Randy graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Missouri Western, in St. Joseph. The couple resided in Holden from 1999 to 2013, where they both retired and moved to Warrensburg for the following years.

Randy was a member of the VFW Post #5844 and American Legion Post #131, a hand radio operator, and cert emergency response team. He enjoyed volunteering at the Warrensburg Veterans Home, fishing and leatherwork.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Butt; sister, Bobbi Butt; brother, Scott Butt; siblings-in-law: Shirley Gassen, Cathy Gassen (Phyllis), Steve Gassen (Vicki), Tina Gassen (Ponch) and Scott Gassen (Karen); grandchild, Brittany Anderson; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; parents-in-law; son, Robert Butt; and brother-in-law, Don Gassen.

Memorial Visitation:

Interment will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to either the VFW Post #5844 or American Legion Post #131, in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.