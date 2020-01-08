Butner, Scott 1968-2020

Scott Butner, 51, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

He was born May 19, 1968, in St. Joseph.

Scott was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1986. He was a gifted athlete and excelled in football at the high school and college level.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and worked for many years at the V.F.W. while he lived in Alabama.

Scott loved his Chiefs, Alabama and his dog, Casey. He loved people and never knew a stranger.

Survivors include: parents, Ann Bosch (Steve), and Dan Butner (Ramona); sister, Danielle Flowers (Conn); brothers, Mark Butner and Lyle Shaver; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The V.F.W.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.