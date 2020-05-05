Donna Jean Butner, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1943, in St. Joseph, daughter of Edna Maxine and Arthur "Gene" Bittick.

She worked at Whitaker Cable and later Wal-Mart.

She was a member of Church of the Brethren.

Donna was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, David Klepees Sr.; husband, John Butner; son, Carey Klepees; sister, Ruby Catheral; and brother, Art Bittick Jr.

Survivors include: son, David Klepees Jr., of St Joseph; stepson, Erik Butner; twin brother, Wallace "Sonny" Bittick; sisters, Nita Kunzler and Diane Ferris; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Viewing and guestbook available from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Moxely Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.

In support of Donna's love for children, memorials are requested to a children's charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com.