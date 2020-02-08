Butler, David W. 1949-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. -David Warren 'Dave" Butler, 70, former Mayor and long time City Commissioner of Atchison, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.

Dave was born on May 8, 1949, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of Edgar W. and Elizabeth "Betty" (Gullikson) Butler.

He graduated from Atchison High School in 1967, and received his bachelor of science degree in pharmacy from the University of Kansas, in 1972.

David worked with his father in the family Butler RX Prescription business, in Atchison.

Following his dad's retirement, he owned and operated the business until he joined with Reynolds Drug Store.

Dave also was the first full-time Pharmacist for the Atchison Hospital.

After retiring from the hospital pharmacy, he volunteered as a pharmacist at the Atchison Community Health Clinic and worked part-time for the KEX RX Pharmacy, Atchison.

In 1993, he was awarded the Bowl of Hygeia Award from the National Pharmacy Association, for his community service and also named Citizen of the Year, by the Atchison Daily Globe.

He was a member of the Kansas Pharmacy Association, a former member of the Atchison Jaycees, a member of the National Rifle Assoc, Bellevue Country Club, Atchison Hospital Auxiliary, Friends of Scouting, and the Fred Noonan Society, where he served as secretary-treasurer.

Dave was active in the Elks BPO Lodge serving as Exalted Ruler two times, in 1976 and in 2019.

He was a member of: the Atchison Bass Club, Willie's Coffee Club, had served on the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, was an Atchison City Commissioner for over 23 years, and served as Mayor of Atchison for several terms.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, smoking a cigar and bourbon.

Mr. Butler was one of the most dedicated, positive people who never knew a stranger and loved to talk up, promote, and work to improve his home town of Atchison.

He was proud of the new bridge project that he and the commission worked so hard on getting built during his time on the commission.

He also was an avid KU Basketball Fan and KU Alumnus.

Dave was married to Kathleen M. Bell on Feb. 14, 1976. Kathy survives of their home in Atchison.

Additional survivors include: a son, Greg J. (Tanya) Butler, Manhattan, Kansas and daughter, Shari S. (Chad) Roth, Newton, Kansas; and five grandchildren: Brendan Butler, Madison Roth, Anabel Roth, Riley Roth and Evie Roth.

His parents, and two brothers, Steven and Harlan, preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14th, 2020, at the funeral home.

Following the memorial celebration service, visitation will continue from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.

The body has been cremated and family interment will be at a later date, in the Iola Cemetery, Sparks.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: the Elks National Foundation or the Atchison Boys & Girls Club and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.