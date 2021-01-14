Buter, Darlene 1933-2021

EASTON, Mo. - Darlene Buter, 87 of Easton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Darlene was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Wathena, Kansas, to Bill and Ella Mary (Sample) Erb. She graduated from Wathena High School and attended Platte College. She worked as a secretary for the Red Cross. On April 17, 1954, she married Herman Buter and was married for 66 years. He survives of the home.

She was a Christian, loved cooking and caring for her family as a homemaker. She loved her iPad, playing cards and scrabble, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Rosemary Kiefer, Betty Erb and Patricia Hunt.

Survivors include sons, Mark (Rhonda) of Calhoun Louisiana, Michael and Mitchell of Easton; daughters, Melinda (Jeff) Pettijohn, Stewartsville, Missouri and Marlene (Wes) Deweese of Easton; grandchildren, Kyle, Kaylee, and Ashton; step-grandchildren, Gloria, Gabby, Kaylen, Reyna, and Shelby.

Darlene will be cremated; no services; Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: Herman Buter 303 W. Elijah St. Easton, MO 64443

Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home Gower Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.