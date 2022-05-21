Kenneth Edward Butcher, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Kenneth was born in St. Joseph June 24, 1928, to the late Charles and Frida (Canterbury) Butcher.

Kenneth married Eldora L. (Comer) Butcher on February 26, 1949. She passed on Jan. 23, 2001. He worked at Swift and Co. for 28 years and Missouri State Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Kenneth has four children, Diana Drain (the late Ron), Gary Butcher (Chris), Jeff Butcher and Kelly Berthiaume (David): six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at our chapel. Dr. Larry Lindsay officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Federation of the Blind in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

